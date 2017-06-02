1:48am Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Don't let swimsuit anxiety suck the fun out of summer

NEW YORK (AP) " Farewell spring and hello bathing suit season, for some an anxious time that sucks the fun out of summer.

Beating the bathing suit blues may take planning, but it also may take an emotional reset to focus on positives like more leisure and family time rather than perceived body imperfections.

As for choosing a swimsuit, a thoughtful fit with plenty of support can go a long way in calming beach nerves. When shopping, bring along others if you think their opinions will be constructive. And don't be afraid to try something new in color or cut.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 Jun 2017 02:47:18 Processing Time: 31ms