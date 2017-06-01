UAE-backed forces gain control over Aden airport

SANAA, Yemen (AP) " Yemeni security officials say that forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have taken over the airport in the southern city of Aden, further fueling tension between internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE.

The officials said that one soldier died in clashes over the airport Wednesday morning. The officials spoke anonymously as they were not authorized to brief the media.

The UAE contributed forces to the Saudi-led coalition that secured Hadi's return to the country following his exile in 2014 when Shiite rebels seized the capital, Sanaa. However, tensions grew between Hadi and the UAE over control of the strategic Aden airport. UAE-led forces have made several failed attempts to seize the airport.

Yemen's second largest city serves as the temporary capital of Hadi's government.