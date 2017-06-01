Philippine leader slams Chelsea Clinton over rape criticism

MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has denounced the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton after she criticized a comment he made about rapes committed by soldiers.

In an expletive-laden speech Wednesday, Duterte asked Chelsea Clinton if she also criticized her father when he had an affair with Monika Lewinsky in the White House when he was president of the United States.

He said he was being sarcastic when he told troops last week that he would take responsibility for any abuses they commit while implementing martial law he declared in the southern third of the country, even if they rape three women.

Duterte also said American soldiers have committed rapes in Japan and the Philippines.