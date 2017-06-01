11:17pm Thu 1 June
Woman gets $30,000 settlement after being dragged by deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) " A woman shown on cellphone video being dragged by the shackles on her ankles across a Florida courthouse hallway has settled a lawsuit for $30,000.

David Frankel, the attorney representing Dasyl Rios, tells the SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2rhPR4W ) he hopes something good comes from the February 2015 case. He says he received the check Tuesday.

The video showed Rios screaming "you're hurting me" as she was dragged about 300 feet by Broward County Sheriff's detention deputy Christopher Johnson.

The lawsuit says Rios, who was 28 at the time, was diagnosed with "significant mental illness." She was arrested in December 2014 on a cocaine possession charge.

Following a yearlong investigation, prosecutors declined to prosecute Johnson, finding his actions fell within legally permissible use of force. Johnson was given a written reprimand following a sheriff's review.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

