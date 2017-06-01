The Latest: Trump sends post-midnight incomplete tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on Donald Trump (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president's more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that "covfefe" is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up "covfefe" on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted to the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

___

3:16 a.m.

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump has resigned, in what many inside and outside the White House see as the first shoe to drop before a wider overhaul.

Fresh off Trump's first official trip abroad, his administration is looking for ways to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation Tuesday, saying it had been an honor to serve Trump.

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration's woes on the communications effort.