10:55pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Disney employee accused of impersonating FBI agent

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " A Walt Disney World employee is accused of impersonating an FBI agent while stopping a woman on a Florida road.

Orlando television station WKMG (http://bit.ly/2rTRPeI ) reports an Orange County Sheriff's deputy responded when he saw 26-year-old Brett Michael Smith pull over the woman near SeaWorld's Aquatica waterpark Saturday.

The woman didn't initially stop after hitting an orange traffic cone when she realized the Aquatica parking lot was full. An arrest report says Smith walked up to her car at a red light and flashed his badge, saying he "worked for the FBI."

The deputy, who was nearby, turned on his lights and parked his cruiser. The report says at first he thought the badge was real. Authorities say Smith bought the badge for Halloween.

A lawyer wasn't listed for Smith.

___

Information from: WKMG-TV, http://www.local6.com/index.html

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 01 Jun 2017 23:48:41 Processing Time: 13ms