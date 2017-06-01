9:45pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

NBC's Megyn Kelly newsmagazine features Putin in debut

NEW YORK (AP) " Megyn Kelly's debut on NBC News this weekend is a real-life cliffhanger involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly is in Russia to question Putin onstage Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She'd love a one-on-one exclusive interview that would be featured on the first episode of NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," but it's not clear if that will happen.

The centerpiece of the multi-topic newsmagazine each week will be newsmaker interviews with Kelly.

The show will compete with CBS' "60 Minutes" and air until the NFL season starts.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Jun 2017 21:45:39 Processing Time: 22ms