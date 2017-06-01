7:57pm Thu 1 June
Mississippi shooting suspect led a life marked by violence

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) " A man accused of killing eight people in rural Mississippi has led a life marked by violence.

Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell said Tuesday that Willie Cory Godbolt's mother shot and killed his father, then a Brookhaven police officer, in 1999. Joyce Godbolt killed Chris Godbolt with her ex-husband's police revolver when their son was 17.

That violent act foreshadows Willie Godbolt's adult life. The 35-year-old has been charged with misdemeanor assault or similar charges a dozen times since 2003, court records show.

Godbolt is now accused of eight murders, including the killing of a sheriff's deputy. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Godbolt was released from a hospital following a gunshot to his left arm. Lincoln County Justice Court Judge Roger Martin denied bail.

