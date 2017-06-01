7:44pm Thu 1 June
AP Source: Flynn agrees to provide some requested documents

WASHINGTON (AP) " Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

The Associated Press has learned of Flynn's cooperation that was the first signal that he and the Senate panel have found common ground.

Flynn's decision Tuesday came as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, rejected a House intelligence committee request for information. Former White House staffer Boris Epshteyn confirmed he has been contacted for information as part of the House investigation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

