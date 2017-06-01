7:38pm Thu 1 June
Pentagon missile defense program scores a win

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Pentagon's oft-criticized missile defense program has scored a triumph, destroying a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean with an interceptor that is key to protecting U.S. territory from a North Korean attack.

Vice Adm. Jim Syring, director of the Pentagon agency in charge of developing the missile defense system, says Tuesday's test result was "an incredible accomplishment" and a critical milestone for a program hampered by setbacks over the years.

The $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.

Pyongyang is understood to be moving closer to the capability of putting a nuclear warhead on such an ICBM and could develop decoys sophisticated enough to trick an interceptor into missing the real warhead.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

