Daughter of Park friend back in SKorea to face investigation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " A South Korean woman extradited from Denmark has arrived in Seoul to face questions about the massive corruption scandal centered on her mother and the country's ousted president.
Chung Yoo-ra arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday and was expected to head straight to a prosecution office.
Prosecutors may question her over allegations of bribery between former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and corporate giant Samsung. Accusations made in multiple court cases allege Chung's equestrian career was supported with the illicit money.
Prosecutors have also alleged a prestigious Seoul university admitted Chung despite her questionable qualifications and gave her favorable academic treatment because of her mother's presidential ties.
