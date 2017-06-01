5:51pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russian military says its warships in Mediterranean fired 4 cruise missiles at Islamic State group' positions in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) " Russian military says its warships in Mediterranean fired 4 cruise missiles at Islamic State group' positions in Syria.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Jun 2017 19:03:35 Processing Time: 21ms