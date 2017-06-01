5:30pm Thu 1 June
Afghan health official says rush-hour explosion in Kabul killed 9 people and wounded as many as 90

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) " Afghan health official says rush-hour explosion in Kabul killed 9 people and wounded as many as 90.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

