Sri Lankan government says deaths from mudslides and floods last weekend have exceeded 200, 96 more are missing

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lankan government says deaths from mudslides and floods last weekend have exceeded 200, 96 more are missing.

