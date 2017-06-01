COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lankan government says deaths from mudslides and floods last weekend have exceeded 200, 96 more are missing.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lankan government says deaths from mudslides and floods last weekend have exceeded 200, 96 more are missing.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Jun 2017 16:10:27 Processing Time: 48ms