A new balance of terror: Why North Korea clings to its nukes

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) " Early one winter morning, Kim Jong Un stood at an observation post overlooking rice paddies near the Chinese border.

The North Korean leader beamed with delight as he watched four extended range Scud missiles roar off their mobile launchers, comparing the sight to a team of acrobats performing in unison. Minutes later the projectiles splashed into the sea off the Japanese coast, 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from where he was standing.

It was unprecedented. North Korea had just run its first simulated nuclear attack on an American military base.

This scene from March 6, described in government propaganda, shows how the North's seemingly crazy, suicidal nuclear program is neither crazy nor suicidal. Rather, this is North Korea's very deliberate strategy to ensure the survival of its ruling regime.