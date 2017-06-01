1:49pm Thu 1 June
Australian girl on vacation killed in Baghdad car bomb blast

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " A government official says the death of an Australian girl in a bombing in Baghdad underscores why Australia is fighting Islamic State militants in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday that 12-year-old girl Zynab Al-Harbiya went with her family to Baghdad to visit her sick grandfather when a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop on Monday, killing 17 people.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The girl's cousin, Layla Al-Saabary, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that Zynab's mother and uncles were among the dozens injured.

Australia is one of the biggest contributors to the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

