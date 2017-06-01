1:16pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police say a reportedly armed suspect is 'contained' at Orlando International Airport; no shots fired, no active shooter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Police say a reportedly armed suspect is 'contained' at Orlando International Airport; no shots fired, no active shooter.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Jun 2017 14:07:17 Processing Time: 28ms