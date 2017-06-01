Priorities of coral and coal clash in Aussie Sunshine State

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " As many Australians grapple with how to save their Great Barrier Reef from global warming, others are preoccupied with building one of the world's biggest coal mines nearby.

Coal mining and environmental tourism are cash cows for Queensland, a resource-rich northeast playground that promotes itself as Australia's "Sunshine State."

But the Carmichael coal project that Indian resource billionaire Gautam Adani hopes to start work on this year in the Galilee Basin, has created an extraordinary clash.

Those concerned by the environmental cost of the colossal development are particularly irked that federal and state governments have considered subsidizing Adani's entry into an already-crowded Australian coal mining industry.

Adani boasts that the mine will provide Queensland with jobs and tax revenue while helping generate power for India.