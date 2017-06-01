12:13pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Coroner: Airline pilot, wife OD'd on cocaine, carfentanil

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) " An autopsy has confirmed that a Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife died of overdoses of cocaine and carfentanil (kahr-FEHN'-tuh-nihl).

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Tuesday confirmed the autopsy results in the deaths of 36-year-old Brian Halye (hah-LEE') and 34-year-old Courtney Halye. Police say the couple's four children found their bodies March 16 at their home in Centerville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The deaths came about a week after Brian Halye's last flight. The Dayton Daily News reports the autopsy report doesn't indicate if the Halyes knew the cocaine contained carfentanil " a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. But the autopsy report does show that both Halyes took the drug by injection.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Jun 2017 13:10:19 Processing Time: 10ms