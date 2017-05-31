House committee issues subpoenas for former top official and lawyer

The US House intelligence committee said it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser and his personal lawyer, as well as their businesses.

The move is part of the committee's investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others - to the National Security Agency, the FBI and the CIA - for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of US individuals named in classified intelligence reports.

The subpoenas were announced as the special counsel overseeing the Government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Subpoenas were approved for ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, and his firm, Michael D.

Cohen & Associates.

Cohen, who'd earlier refused a request for information saying it was "not capable of being answered," told AP yesterday that he would comply with subpoenas, should they be issued. He said he has "nothing to hide".

At a briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said inquiries about the Russia investigation must be directed to Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz.

It marked the first time the White House had officially acknowledged that outside counsel had been retained. Calls and emails to Kasowitz's New York firm were not immediately returned.

A spokeswoman for the committee's chairman, Senator Richard Burr, said the committee welcomes Comey's testimony, but declined to comment further.

The House panel pursuing its own investigation of the Trump campaign and possible Russia ties has also sought information from Comey, asking the FBI to turn over documents related to his interactions with both the White House and the Justice Department.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed allegations that his campaign collaborated with Russia ahead of the presidential election. The President tweeted "Witch Hunt!" in reference to testimony by Comey and former CIA director John Brennan before Congress on the topic.

- AP