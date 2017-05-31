10:44am Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fed fines Deutsche Bank $41M over money laundering controls

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Federal Reserve has fined Germany's largest bank $41 million for failure to maintain controls against money laundering in its U.S. operations.

The U.S. regulators announced the penalty against Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, citing "unsafe and unsound practices." The global bank also agreed to an order requiring it to improve oversight by senior management in complying with anti-money-laundering laws in the U.S. operations.

The action follows $629 million in penalties levied against Deutsche Bank in January by New York state and British regulators for lapses in controls that allowed wealthy Russians to allegedly launder about $10 billion in illicit funds through the bank.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 01 Jun 2017 11:31:08 Processing Time: 10ms