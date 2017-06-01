9:58am Thu 1 June
Three men probing worker abuse allegations at Chinese factory making Ivanka Trump shoes arrested or missing

SHANGHAI (AP) " Three men probing worker abuse allegations at Chinese factory making Ivanka Trump shoes arrested or missing.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

