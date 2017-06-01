9:40am Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sept. 11 dedication planned for rescue and recovery workers

NEW YORK (AP) " New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have announced plans for a permanent dedication at the Sept. 11 Memorial that would recognize rescue and recovery workers at ground zero.

They announced the plans Tuesday with former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, a longtime Sept. 11 health advocate and National September 11 Memorial and Museum board member.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide support for a dedication that will be located on the Memorial Glade, a grassy clearing on the southwest corner of the 8-acre plaza.

Bloomberg is the museum's chairman. He says the people involved in the recovery "deserve a fitting tribute for their courage, sacrifice and bravery."

The dedication will examine the impact of 9/11 on the health of first responders and others.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 01 Jun 2017 09:40:18 Processing Time: 459ms