El Salvador's prisons chief charged with embezzling $5.6M

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) " Prosecutors in El Salvador have charged the head of the Central American country's prisons with embezzling $5.6 million.

The Attorney General's Office for specialized areas says prisons chief Rodil Hernandez was arrested Monday.

Officials said at a news conference Tuesday that the investigation focuses on misuse of proceeds from stores in El Salvador's 19 prisons and two prison farms where inmates can purchase necessities. Those funds are supposed to be used for inmate programs.

The investigation covers not only Rodil Hernandez's time in the job, but also that of his predecessor, Nelson Rauda, who was already facing charges for his role in a gang truce.

Prosecutors say both men "abused" store revenues, including payments to people outside the penal system.