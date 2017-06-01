Special counsel clears Comey to testify on Russia probe

By Jake Pearson

The special counsel overseeing the US Government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey to testify before a Senate committee pursuing the same matter, a Comey associate said.

It wasn't immediately clear what exactly Comey plans to tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, though lawmakers are certainly likely to ask Comey about his interactions with President Donald Trump as the bureau pursued its investigation into his campaign's contacts.

Associates have said Comey wrote internal memos describing certain interactions with Trump that gave him pause in the months after his election, including details of a dinner in which he claimed the President asked him to pledge his loyalty, and a request to shut down the investigation of a former top aide.

The associate declined to discuss the content of Comey's planned testimony, other than to say that Robert Mueller, who was appointed last month by the Department of Justice to lead the Government's inquiry, is allowing Comey to make certain statements.

A spokesman for Mueller, a former FBI Director, declined to comment. Mueller's separate probe could conceivably look at the circumstances surrounding Comey's firing.

Congress is currently out of session. It resumes next Wednesday. No date for testimony has been set.

- AP