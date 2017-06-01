Royal National Park: Breakthrough in search for Matthew Leveson

The parents of missing Sydney murder victim Matthew Leveson have been painstakingly scouring bushland for almost a decade in a bid to find their son's remains.

Faye and Mark - who've never given up hope of finding their son's body after he went missing a decade ago - have returned to Leveson's potential burial site in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, time and time again. Sometimes they've packed lunches and conducted independent searches, and other times like today, they've joined police and watched on as excavators dug up the earth in search of their son.

READ MORE:

• Boys, booze and all night porn parties: Michael Atkins' new life in Brisbane

• Leveson family anguish as the hunt for Matthew's body goes on

• Bushland search for Matthew Leveson, missing for nine years, ends

Earlier yesterday, the excavators were shut off on the site possibly for the last time, as search teams unearthed human remains suspected to be those of Mr Leveson.

The discovery was made just minutes before the search was set to be called off.

Search teams believe they have found the body of Matthew Leveson in the Royal National Park. Report on 7 News at 4pm & 6pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/yv1pmEz3z4 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 31, 2017

Faye and Mark were seen hugging and also embraced detectives on site. Sobs were heard as Mark comforted his wife, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Editorial: Clarion call sounded for cherished yellow-eyed penguin Man accused in motorcycle death appears in court

"They said, 'We think we've found Matt. We are not certain but we think that we may have found him'," Mr Leveson told the Daily Telegraph.

A police statement confirmed officers located about 3pm yesterday what they believe to be human remains at the Royal National Park at Waterfall.

"The human remains will be subject for an examination by a forensic pathologist and an anthropologist, which might be followed by further analysis, including DNA testing," it said.

Officers from Strike Force Bowditch - established in 2007 to investigate the disappearance of Mr Leveson - had been searching the area when the discovery was made.

A NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au that forensic specialists were called to the area which has since been taped off and is now a crime scene.

The Levesons were taken by NSW Police to an area of bushland behind two trees just off McKell Avenue in Waterfall.

The search is the third in the past six months after police combed the site in November and January but failed to find any trace of Mr Leveson.

Investigators were originally led to the remote roadside site by Mr Leveson's former boyfriend, Michael Atkins, who was acquitted of the younger man's murder in 2009.

On Sunday, Faye vowed to never give up until she found her son, in a post on her Facebook page.

"The police are not giving up and either are we," she wrote.

"I am heart broken and devastated, but my love for my beautiful Matty keeps me going and if need be I will search for Matty till the day I die.

"I promised Matty I will find him and I have every intention of keeping that promise. Love you Matty, now, always and forever, Mum."

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin has requested forensic officers to assist, a NSW State Crime Commander supervisor told reporters.

"They have found items of interest," she said.

Wednesday is the eighth day in the latest search to find the 20-year-old's remains at the site.

Atkins took detectives to the potential burial site after he was offered immunity from prosecution for perjury and contempt of court. He had admitted to lying at an inquest into the suspected murder.

The ongoing inquest into the death of Mr Leveson, who was last seen leaving Darlinghurst's ARQ nightclub with Mr Atkins in 2007, is scheduled to resume in August.

- news.com.au