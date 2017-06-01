7:15am Thu 1 June
Transgender student at Wisconsin high school wins appeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) " A federal appeals court says a transgender student who identifies as a male should be able to use the boys' bathroom at his Wisconsin high school.

In September, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper granted 17-year-old high school senior Ashton Whitaker permission to use the boys' bathroom at Kenosha's Tremper High School. Kenosha Unified School District appealed the ruling, arguing that the harm to other students, particularly male students using the bathroom, outweighs any harm to Whitaker.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected this reasoning Tuesday. Judge Ann Claire Williams says harms to others are speculative while harms to Whitaker are well-documented. Those include suicidal thoughts as well as medical issues stemming from avoiding the bathroom.

A lawyer for the school district didn't immediately return a message for comment.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

