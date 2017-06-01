Missing girl 'tells' her story on sheriff's Twitter feed

MIAMI (AP) " A Florida sheriff's office says it's getting some promising leads after devoting its Twitter feed to a true-crime story that's written as if it were narrated by an 8-year-old girl who disappeared 33 years ago.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera said Tuesday the Memorial Day weekend campaign centering on the May 27, 1984, disappearance of Christy Luna produced numerous leads that detectives are now reviewing.

Christy disappeared after leaving a small, neighborhood grocery store where she had bought food for her cats. A massive search never found her. No one was ever charged, although detectives looked at three suspects who Barbera says remain viable.

The sheriff's office posted about 50 tweets over three days, copying the idea from a campaign done by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.