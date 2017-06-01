Dozens arrested after health-care protest in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " North Carolina NAACP leader Rev. William Barber is among more than 30 people arrested inside the state Legislative Building as they protested Republican lawmakers' refusal to expand Medicaid coverage.

General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock says 32 people were taken into custody on Tuesday and face charges of second-degree trespassing after holding a sit-in to push for Medicaid expansion and preserving the federal health care law passed under former President Barack Obama.

Dozens of protesters marched through the hallways to the offices of legislative leaders, where other protesters sat outside. Brock says the arrests began after officers received complaints.

The demonstration marks the latest action from Barber and his allies, who have been protesting GOP policies since 2013. More than 1,000 people have been arrested as a result.