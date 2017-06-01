Senators criticize Trump's proposed cuts to rural programs

WASHINGTON (AP) " Democratic senators from rural states are criticizing President Donald Trump's proposed budget, saying it would have "significant negative impacts" on rural America.

Trump's budget released last week would limit rural development programs designed to improve the economy and infrastructure in small towns and other rural areas.

Led by Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, 29 Democratic senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The letter singled out the rural development cuts and the proposed elimination of an account that pays for rural water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The senators wrote that the cuts would undermine communities' ability to support rural home ownership, provide clean drinking and waste water systems and promote access to rural hospitals, police and firefighters.