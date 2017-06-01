5:20am Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Conagra Brands sells Wesson brand for $285M to Smucker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) " Conagra is selling Wesson oil for $285 million to the J.M. Smucker Company as it hones its focus on its strongest brands.

CEO Sean Connolly said Tuesday that the sale is part of a reorganization that was undertaken after he was picked to lead Conagra in 2015.

Conagra moved its headquarters to Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska.

Smucker said Wesson is expected to add $230 million in sales and roughly $30 million in pretax earnings.

Conagra Brands will initially continue producing Wesson after the sale until the work moves to Smucker's existing oil manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Jun 2017 05:20:47 Processing Time: 961ms