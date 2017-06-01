Conagra Brands sells Wesson brand for $285M to Smucker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) " Conagra is selling Wesson oil for $285 million to the J.M. Smucker Company as it hones its focus on its strongest brands.
CEO Sean Connolly said Tuesday that the sale is part of a reorganization that was undertaken after he was picked to lead Conagra in 2015.
Conagra moved its headquarters to Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska.
Smucker said Wesson is expected to add $230 million in sales and roughly $30 million in pretax earnings.
Conagra Brands will initially continue producing Wesson after the sale until the work moves to Smucker's existing oil manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio.
