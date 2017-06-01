Hit or miss, missile defense test marks key milestone

WASHINGTON (AP) " Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt on Tuesday to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone.

The goal of having a reliable defense against long-range missiles has taken on added urgency with North Korea's vow to threaten the U.S. with a nuclear-armed missile.

Even if successful, the $244 million test will not confirm the U.S. is capable of defending itself against an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea. The Pentagon is still incorporating engineering upgrades to a missile interceptor that has yet to be fully tested in realistic conditions.

A test failure would raise new questions about the defensive system. But it's not likely to compel the Pentagon to abandon expansion plans.