Canadian company still wants to bury waste near Lake Huron

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) " A Canadian company is standing by its proposal to store waste from nuclear power plants underground less than a mile from Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation has submitted a 145-page document with answers to questions raised by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

Most of them involved whether there's a better place to put the low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste. The company wants to bury it 2,230 feet deep at the Bruce Power complex near Kincardine, Ontario.

More than 200 communities object to putting it so close to Lake Huron, fearing water pollution.

The company says the waste would be encased in rock and would pose no threat to the lake. It says other sites would delay the project 15 years or more without improving safety.

Canada's environment minister is expected to decide this year whether to approve the plan.