Hungary seeks talks with New York state on Soros school

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) " The Hungarian government is seeking to engage with New York state about the status of Budapest-based Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros.

The foreign ministry said Tuesday it was working with the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to schedule a meeting about CEU.

The university is accredited in New York state, but doesn't have a campus there.

Recent amendments to Hungary's higher education law could force CEU to move, although Rector Michael Ignatieff says the school is determined to stay in Budapest.

The legal amendments adopted in April call for bilateral agreements between Hungary and the home countries of foreign universities operating in the country.

CEU issues diplomas accepted in Hungary and the U.S. The new rules would also force it to set up a U.S. campus.