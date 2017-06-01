LONDON (AP) " Publicist: Ariana Grande to play Manchester charity concert on Sunday for bomb victims.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Publicist: Ariana Grande to play Manchester charity concert on Sunday for bomb victims.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 01 Jun 2017 02:25:47 Processing Time: 19ms