For train and transportation buffs, New York's a paradise

NEW YORK (AP) " If you're a train and transportation buff, New York City is the perfect destination. There's the storied Grand Central Terminal, over 100 years old, with constellations from the zodiac designed into the ceiling. There's the Transit Museum in Brooklyn, with vintage cars and advertisements from the 20th century. The tram to Roosevelt Island is fun " as long as you're not afraid of heights. But best of all for a mere $2.75 a pop, you can have a colorful adventure just riding the subway, with its tunnels, elevated tracks, and unpredictable tableau of humanity, from performers and preachers to panhandlers and everyday commuters.

