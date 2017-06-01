2:06am Thu 1 June
Justices side with Mexican immigrant in deportation case

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Supreme Court is siding with a Mexican immigrant who faced deportation after he was convicted of having consensual sex with his underage girlfriend.

The justices ruled unanimously on Tuesday that while Juan Esquivel-Quintana committed a crime under California law, his conduct did not violate federal immigration law.

California law makes it a crime to have sex with anyone under 18 if the age difference is more than three years. That applied to Esquivel-Quintana, who had sex with his 16-year-old girlfriend before and after his 21st birthday.

But Esquivel-Quintana said his conduct would have been legal under federal law and the laws of 43 other states that are less strict.

The government argued that courts should defer to immigration officials in interpreting laws that are vague.

