2:00am Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Proxy fight over GM stock heats up ahead of annual meeting

DETROIT (AP) " Shares of General Motors are rising as a proxy fight escalates between the company and an activist shareholder who wants to split its shares into two classes.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital said Tuesday that it's sending a letter to shareholders emphasizing that the stock price has barely grown since GM's initial public offering at $33 seven years ago.

GM pointed out last week that two independent, corporate evaluation firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, recommended against the proposal.

Shares of GM rose 1 percent to $33.40 shortly after the opening bell.

Greenlight's plan would create one dividend-paying stock and one "capital allocation" stock designed for growth. GM says the stock split is too risky.

A vote will take place in one week at the annual shareholders meeting on June 6.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 01 Jun 2017 02:00:55 Processing Time: 380ms