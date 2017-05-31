Japan urges China to do more to pressure North Korea

TOKYO (AP) " Japan has urged China to do more to influence North Korea to help pressure the country to stop its nuclear and missile development.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says that during talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, he urged Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi to have China play a greater role in dealing with Pyongyang.

The talks come one day after North Korea conducted a missile test for the third straight week. The missile fell in waters about 200 nautical miles off Japan's western coast, within the Japanese-claimed Exclusive Economic Zone.

Growing missile threats from North Korea are seen as helping Japan and China improve their ties and cooperate.

Beijing has significant influence over Pyongyang, 90 percent of whose trade is with China.