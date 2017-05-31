10:50pm Wed 31 May
UK police says tiger who killed zookeeper is unharmed

LONDON (AP) " British police say a tiger that killed a female zookeeper has not been destroyed.

Few details have been released about the incident at Hamerton Zoo Park that claimed the life of 34-year-old zookeeper Rosa King.

Cambridgeshire Police said Tuesday the tiger is unharmed.

An investigation is underway and the zoo located 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of London has been closed.

The zoo described the incident Sunday as a "freak accident." The zoo was evacuated as a precaution but officials said the public was never at risk and the tiger did not escape at any point.

King had worked at the zoo for roughly 14 years.

