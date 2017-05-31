UN report shows hundreds of Central African Republic abuses

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) " A sweeping United Nations report has identified hundreds of human rights violations in Central African Republic that may amount to war crimes.

Tuesday's report comes amid growing fears that the country terrorized by multiple armed groups is once again slipping into the sectarian bloodshed that left thousands dead between late 2013 and 2015.

U.N. investigators are urging both prosecution of crimes and the creation of a truth and reconciliation commission.

The report names armed groups but does not identify alleged perpetrators by name unless they are already the subject of sanctions or an arrest warrant. However, officials say they do know the identities and are keeping them in a confidential database.

The International Criminal Court is already examining abuses dating back to 2003.