McCain urges Australia to stick by US despite Trump jitters

SYDNEY (AP) " U.S. Sen. John McCain has urged Australia not to abandon its alliance with America despite jitters over President Donald Trump, saying the U.S. needs its allies more than ever to remind it of its principles.

The Republican senator is in Australia for talks on security in the Asia-Pacific region. He acknowledged in a speech on Tuesday that America is going through "a rough period." But he urged Australia to stick with the U.S. "to encourage us to stay true to who we are at our best and remind us always just how much is at stake."

McCain emerged as one of Australia's staunchest advocates following a spat earlier this year between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refugee deal.