Polish special forces free group of hostages in Afghanistan

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Poland's Defense Minister says that Polish special forces have freed a group of hostages in Afghanistan.

Maj. Anna Peziol-Wojtowicz, a spokeswoman for the ministry, confirmed the news to The Associated Press, which was originally reported by the Polish news agency PAP on Tuesday.

She declined to give any detail, saying Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz would reveal more soon at a news conference.

Afghan officials contacted by the AP said they have no immediate information on any freeing of hostages.