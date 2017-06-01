UN: Yemen on verge of collapse

By Edith M Lederer

The United Nations' humanitarian chief has warned civil war is causing Yemen to spiral toward total collapse with the threat of famine increasing and more than 55,000 suspected cholera cases since late April.

Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council "Yemen now has the ignominy of being the world's largest food security crisis".

More than 17 million people desperately need food, including 6.8 million who are "one step away from famine", he said.

"The people of Yemen are being subjected to deprivation, disease and death as the world watches," O'Brien warned.

He said the country's "spiral downwards towards a total social, economic and institutional collapse" is a direct consequence of actions by fighters loyal to the former President and Shia Houthi rebels and both sides' supporters.

But it "is also, sadly, a result of inaction - whether due to inability or indifference - by the international community", he said.

O'Brien called for urgent action "to stem the suffering" in the Arab world's poorest nation, stressing that if there was no conflict "there would be no descent into famine, misery, disease and death".

But the UN envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, told the council serious negotiations on the first steps to a cessation of hostilities have been slow and the key parties are reluctant to even discuss the concessions needed for peace.

"I will not hide from this council that we are not close to a comprehensive agreement," he said.

Yemen, which is on the southern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, has been engulfed in civil war since September 2014 when Houthi rebels swept into the capital of Sana'a and overthrew President Abed-Rabbo Mansour Hadi's internationally recognised Government.

Continued below.

Related Content UN aid plea for Yemen's young Saudi Arabia, a kingdom built on oil, plans a future beyond it Oman: Off to market in the Middle East

In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition, backed by the United States, began a campaign against Houthi forces allied with ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh in support of Hadi's Government.

Since then, the Iranian-backed Houthis have been dislodged from most of the south, but remain in control of Sana'a and much of the north.

Cheikh Ahmed said violence is continuing on numerous fronts, much of it focused on the western coastline, where pro-Government forces are attempting to make progress toward the port of Hodeida and inland toward the city of Taiz. Violence is also continuing in the border area between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, he said.

He urged the Security Council "to strongly convey to the parties that they need to engage immediately with the United Nations to agree on steps to avoid further bloodshed, to halt the slide towards famine and to recommit to a peaceful end to the war".

A group of 22 international and Yemeni humanitarian and human rights organisations - including Save the Children, Oxfam and the International Rescue Committee - also called on the Security Council to end its year-long inaction on Yemen and take action to bring about an immediate ceasefire and end the country's humanitarian crisis, which is now "the largest in the world".

Cheikh Ahmed and O'Brien stressed that the conflict now threatens access to the port of Hodeida on the Red Sea, a lifeline for most of Yemen's population.

Cheikh Ahmed said that during his recent visit to the region he made clear to both parties that the spread of fighting to Hodeida would threaten the flow of desperately needed food and medical supplies and lead to "a devastating loss of civilian life and infrastructure".

In addition, more than 1 million civil servants haven't been paid for months, which O'Brien said is affecting more than 8 million people and pushing more and more families toward poverty and starvation.