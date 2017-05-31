6:27pm Wed 31 May
Turkish paper's chief editor stabbed to death in family row

ISTANBUL (AP) " Turkey's state-run news agency says the chief editor of a pro-Islamic Yeni Akit newspaper has died after being stabbed by his son-in-law.

Anadolu Agency says Kadir Demirel, 56, died late on Monday at his daughter's home in Istanbul, where he had rushed to intervene in a row between the couple.

Anadolu said the son-in-law attacked Demirel and his daughter with a knife. Demirel died at the scene, and his daughter was being treated in a hospital.

Police were searching for the son-in-law, the agency reported.

Demirel had worked for various Islamic-leaning newspapers before joining Yeni Akit in 2014. He was made editor-in-chief last year.

