6:10pm Wed 31 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Indian divers to join Sri Lanka flood rescue as toll climbs

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " The Indian navy is sending divers and medical teams to Sri Lanka to help rescue people marooned by severe flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 183 people.

The death toll is expected to rise, with more than 100 people still missing since rain-triggered floods and mudslides swamped southern and western areas of the Indian Ocean island nation on Friday.

Many of the hundreds of thousands asked to evacuate over the weekend had returned home by Tuesday to begin clearing debris and mud from their waterlogged homes.

But more than 80,000 people were still in relief camps because their homes had been completely destroyed or were located in areas still unreachable.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 31 May 2017 18:24:40 Processing Time: 21ms