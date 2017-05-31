4:16pm Wed 31 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Australia to ban pedophiles from traveling overseas

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " Australia plans to ban convicted pedophiles from traveling overseas in what the government says is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation.

Australian pedophiles are notorious for taking inexpensive vacations to nearby Southeast Asian and Pacific island countries to abuse children there.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Tuesday she would cancel the passports of around 20,000 pedophiles on the national child sex offender register under legislation that will be introduced to Parliament soon.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan says no country has introduced such a travel ban. He says 2,500 new convicted pedophiles will be added to the sex offender register each year and will lose their passports.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 31 May 2017 17:10:00 Processing Time: 36ms