Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) " A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man.

The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.

Peters was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs. The cause of the parachute malfunction that killed him is under investigation.

Peters was among four parachutists who drifted down from two helicopters. The Navy says he was pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. His parachute landed in a parking lot.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic commander Rear Adm. Jack Scorby asks for prayers "for the Navy SEAL community."