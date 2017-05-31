Two nine-year-old girls outsmart would-be kidnapper in Melbourne

By Matt Young

Two nine-year-old girls have made a lucky escape after a man attempted to kidnap them in a Melbourne park in broad daylight.

It was quick thinking by the girls, hailed as "brave", who fought off their attacker by kicking him and biting him on the finger.

Victorian Police have released facial composites of the man after the girls reported the attempted abduction at Newport in Melbourne's west earlier on May 20.

The two girls were in a reserve at approximately 1:40pm (local time) when "an unknown man pulled up on the wrong side of the road and started talking to the girls," a statement by police read.

Victoria Police would not reveal the content of the conversation to news.com.au.

When the girls attempted to leave the conversation, the man got out of his car and began to "drag" one of the girls towards his car.

"The other girl ran up to the man and kicked him from behind and the girl he had hold of bit him on the finger."

The girls fled on a scooter and a bicycle and "raised the alarm".

The man is described as caucasian, aged in his 20s or 30s with light blonde hair and a goatee beard down to his chest and he was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

- news.com.au