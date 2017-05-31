1:43pm Wed 31 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Thieves snatch $1,800 baby cockatoo from pet store

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) " Police are looking for a baby cockatoo reported stolen from a suburban New York pet store.

News station CBS2 says the 12-week-old Goffin's cockatoo was taken Saturday from For Birds Only, a store in Mineola (min-ee-OH'-lah).

Goffin's cockatoos are native to Indonesia and known as intelligent and affectionate.

Store co-owner Ida Ferreira says the stolen bird needs to be fed formula through a dropper. She's pleading with the thieves: "Don't let him die."

CBS2 says three people came in and asked an employee about the $1,800 cockatoo. Security video shows two grabbing it from an open-topped enclosure and stuffing it in a bag while the third apparently plays lookout.

The bird's disappearance was discovered minutes after the thieves left.

The Nassau County Police Department is investigating.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 31 May 2017 14:27:34 Processing Time: 45ms